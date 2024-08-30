Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.03. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 279,045 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,527 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $9,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

