Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 784,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 748,626 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,492,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 42,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

