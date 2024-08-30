Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the July 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 625,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
