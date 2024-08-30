Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the July 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 625,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

