Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 239,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.52. 5,084,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $175.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

