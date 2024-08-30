Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.42

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 71769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.