Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $60.13.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.