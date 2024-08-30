Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Stephen Koseff Sells 95,000 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.54), for a total value of £543,400 ($716,602.93).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.65), for a total value of £1,122,630.60 ($1,480,457.08).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.79), for a total transaction of £189,090.45 ($249,361.00).

On Monday, August 5th, Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($178.36), for a total transaction of £787,560.75 ($1,038,587.30).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 571.50 ($7.54) on Friday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 429.60 ($5.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 620.50 ($8.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 544.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.12) to GBX 660 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

