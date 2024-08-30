Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 3,342,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,712,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,933,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,151 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 126.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

