Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Update

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ipsos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPSOF remained flat at $65.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Ipsos has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Get Ipsos alerts:

Ipsos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.