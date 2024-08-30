IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 136,968 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.19% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

