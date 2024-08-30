IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 28,185 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 224,895 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ MNTK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,605. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $685.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

