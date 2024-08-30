IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,126 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 1,517,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 2.15. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

