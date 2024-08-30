IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $816,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,643 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after buying an additional 624,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $26,047,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 600,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,156,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

