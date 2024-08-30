IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,687 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.27% of Altus Power worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPS. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $12,589,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 38.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,963 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altus Power by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 776,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.