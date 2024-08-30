IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 180.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 213,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.17. 306,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at $318,444,627.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,350 shares of company stock worth $11,125,201. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

