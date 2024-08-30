IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,208 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

