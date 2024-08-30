IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,409 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.