IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 3,471 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,733,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,569,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 726,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $132.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. AGCO’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

