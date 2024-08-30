IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 83,163 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,163 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,630,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 550,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,466. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

