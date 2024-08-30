IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 85 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $611.78. 722,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.