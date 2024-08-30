iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 4%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 8,203,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,260,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

