iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.96

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 268859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

