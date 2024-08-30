iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $561.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $484.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

