iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,211,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

