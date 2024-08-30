iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,227,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 790,209 shares.The stock last traded at $306.18 and had previously closed at $306.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.24 and a 200 day moving average of $289.86.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.