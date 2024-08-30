iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.94. 79,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,081. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

