iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.95. 332,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $133.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

