Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,152.64 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

