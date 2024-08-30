Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Iveda Solutions Price Performance
Iveda Solutions stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
About Iveda Solutions
