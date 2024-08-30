Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

Iveda Solutions stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

