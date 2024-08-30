IWG (LON:IWG) Shares Up 0.6%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.90 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 177.20 ($2.34). Approximately 947,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,796,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.10 ($2.32).

IWG Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,265.71, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.41.

IWG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -714.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IWG Company Profile

In other news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,759.20). 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

