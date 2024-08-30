J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

