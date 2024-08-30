Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Brian M. Scott Sells 696 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,459. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $975.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

