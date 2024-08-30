Jacob (Jake) Klein Sells 200,000 Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.88), for a total value of A$853,800.00 ($576,891.89).
Jacob (Jake) Klein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 200,000 shares of Evolution Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.88), for a total value of A$853,800.00 ($576,891.89).
- On Friday, August 23rd, Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 200,000 shares of Evolution Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.88), for a total value of A$853,800.00 ($576,891.89).
Evolution Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Evolution Mining Increases Dividend
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.