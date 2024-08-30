James Clement Acquires 1,666,668 Shares of Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS) Stock

Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS – Get Free Report) insider James Clement purchased 1,666,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$633,333.84 ($427,928.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.

Vysarn Limited engages in the hydrogeological drilling business in Western Australia. It also operates in the test pumping, reinjection water services, and water consultancy businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

