Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.85

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 31458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.