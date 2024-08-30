Jayson Maxwell Sells 545 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRKS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 667,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRKS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.