Jayson Maxwell Sells 545 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of PRKS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 667,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
