JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Sells A$379,670.00 in Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) insider Terry Smart sold 5,000 shares of JB Hi-Fi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$75.93 ($51.31), for a total value of A$379,670.00 ($256,533.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.83 dividend. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Final dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.
JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.
