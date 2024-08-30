JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 540,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 299,257 shares.The stock last traded at $65.77 and had previously closed at $65.90.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 136,355 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 174,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

