Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €27.98 ($31.09) and last traded at €28.06 ($31.18). Approximately 20,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.34 ($31.49).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.47.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

