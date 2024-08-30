Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,301 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 441,161 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 310,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,773. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

