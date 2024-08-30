Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $37.20

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $38.47. Karooooo shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 2,574 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KARO

Karooooo Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $783.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Karooooo’s payout ratio is 340.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Karooooo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.