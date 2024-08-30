KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.40

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 618808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 208,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

