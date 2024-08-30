Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $510.65

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $510.65 and last traded at $485.10, with a volume of 2351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $483.55.

Keyence Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.48.

About Keyence

(Get Free Report)

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.