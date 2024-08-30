Kievdi Don Cornwell Sells 11,586 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 184,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $136.90.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PJT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.