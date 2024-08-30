Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

