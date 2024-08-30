Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Kingfisher Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.87.
About Kingfisher
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.