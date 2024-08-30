Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $32.32 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $32.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,354,688 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

