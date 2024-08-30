Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
KNCRF stock remained flat at $66.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.
Konecranes Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.