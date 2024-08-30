KonPay Self Reported Market Cap Hits $669,966.40 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $669,966.40 and $91,133.86 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

