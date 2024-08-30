Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 34,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.

About Lara Exploration



Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

