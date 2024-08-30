Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 34,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Lara Exploration Stock Up 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lara Exploration
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.