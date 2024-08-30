Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 2%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Laramide Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

